Wow. I never seen such big flake coming down It start off as a little sleet and light snow at 9 a.m. and then at 11 a.m. is start coming down more. I left after Sunday School it already began to cover the road. Its 12:41 p.m. and we are really getting big flakes. The cars are slowing down a lot. The ground is solid white. My dish has went out and I look on Facebook with all the snow came down Kenny H in Kimberling City. I wonder about Silver Dollar City, I tried Sally and she isn’t home.
Donna Butler visit with some friend from SDC at Branson West Walmart. Sue Lowe went to a auction sale Saturday first time in a long time it was the estate of Jimmy and Geroge Walker. They had a lot of pretty stuff. I got a few things. John Lowe went to Kimberling City American Legion if they don’t get any help they are
going to close it down.
I was shocked to hear about Charlie Pride 84 died from COVID-19. I love the song Kiss A Angel Good Morning. My Aunt Daisy was crazy over him. I took her to Branson to see him. Nancy Bennett mer John and Sue Lowe in Kimberling City at the Legion for lunch.
Kevin Lowe and Sydney Cary , Sue Lowe went and pick up Nancy Bennett to go play Bingo which all we didn’t win no money. I saw a lot of new people all my friend weren’t there. Rip off.
On Dec. 21 after get dark for 45 minutes you will see the Star Bright had been seen since 1226.
Congratulation to Diane and Standley Norris celebrate 50 years married on Dec.12 at Top of Rock.
