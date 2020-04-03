Well today is the last Sunday in March and I always look forward to Sunday get up and going to church. We have Church on Facebook but not the same. We are a close church Freewill Baptist in Oak Grove. We always have good singing and we have hand shaking and hug I miss Sunday School, I just miss Church. May God Bless us all. Hope to pray this will be over for all of us.
The Boyd Church is having a drive-in church everyone stay in the car and listen to it on their radio.
Just two more days of March. I didn't know that our last celebration would be Randy Langhover and Sue Lowe birthday on March 7. I know I want to celebrate my 70 but I didn't ask for everything to close down. The President is still talking, wanting the U.S. to run for Easter. I don't think so. Easter is 2 week from today. I hope the Easter bunny don't get it. Happy Easter to all.
If you get sick while this stuff going it don't hurt to go to your doctor. I did I thought it was the bloom tree and blower and it was! But I want to be safe and not sorry. My Dr. is past Billy Gale and I saw the parking lot for the first time they are closed.
This community lost a sweet lady. Rita Walker she was a hair dresser 29 years ago she gave Kevin his first hair cut. Rita will be miss by all of us who knew her. The family has our deepest sympathy.
Daniel Morgan visit Sunday with Kevin Lowe.
Sue Lowe attend last Friday March 27 for Betty Neal retirement party. She decide to hang it up after 33 and enjoy the better side of life and go fishing with her husband Richard Neal.
Rita Stark went to her new home in heaven. The family has our deepest sympathy.
I saw Terry Sanders on channel 10 at 3 p.m. on March 30. He was grandma on there.
Happy Birthday to my Grand Daughter Madison Lowe who turn 13 on March 31.
I enjoyed this week I got my flower planting and work on the yard and yes I got my first tick. We
didn't have a hard freeze to kill out the little bugs.
