I Sue of the Yocum news like to Tribute to Veterans and to honoring all who served. A Big! Big! Thank you to all who served. Nov. 11 a celebrate day so if you see a veteran be sure to tell them thank you for your service. I like to say a big thank you to my husband John L. Lowe he was in the army 1971 to 1973 and was stationed in Germany.
Was so sorry about another classmate mother went to her new home. Her daughter Brenda Shipley and husband Charles of Springdale. Cindy Nance of Springdale and son Richard Nance and wife Peggy of Harrison and the rest of the family has our deepest sympathy.
Was so sorry to learn that another Glick family memory decide to go to her new home in Heaven Dolly Mae Bunch she was a sweet lady always had a smile on her face every time you would see her husband and family has our deepest sympathy.
Kevin Lowe and mother Sue Lowe took out for their Friday day out stop and visit with Mr. and Mrs. Johnny Gordon and granddaughter McKarla Gordon and on stop get some fish at King and on to visit with Nancy Bennett and on to ford dealer see if we won a new car but we did win $5 more than we had been win at bingo and then we went to big Walmart and was it pack no electric carts had 12 broke down. It was short shopping and then we stop got some live fish. The tree around Reed Springs, Mo. and Branson are already dead as I went to Green Forest yesterday the trees are pretty.
Margaret Gordon and Linda Gordon went to Branson, Mo. tuesday to celebrate Margaret 91st birthday. Happy Birthday I wish I had her get up and go at her age and still drive at her age.
Wow did Yocum creek get up Monday Night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.