I thought all the boats on the lake was awesome, but it wasn’t nothing like really being in it. I drove in the Trump car parade Sunday.We left Blue Eye School at 2 p.m went on Hwy 13 and 21 into Oak Grove. Then 21 in to Berryville and then 62 into Green Forest to cattle Sale Barn from there on 311 back to Blue Eye and Missouri. It took until after 4 p.m. It was a awesome afternoon. I had fun.
Mother and son Sue and Kevin Lowe spend the day together on Oct. 24, first stop visit with donna Butler and then on to visit and take a limb out of Nancy Bennetts yard then on to Long Horn for lunch and then Krispy Kream for doughnuts and walmart then to Pet Smart to get fish and stop and visit Sydney at Oasis.
Cruise in trunk or treat at the Carol Country Cafe in Oak Grove Saturday night, Oct. 31 at 5p.m.
I’m not going to turn my clock nack because I really don’r want a extra HOUR of 2020.
Halloween today Election Day 3 more Thanksgiving 16 Christmas 55 until 2021 62. This has been some year.
I have decide if it rain I don’t need to go anywhere. I wish people would use their headlights. I almost got hit by 18 wheeler that didn’t have their light on.
I don’t know how we miss each other all the way home I kept saying thank you lord. He was watching over me.
A good friend of Donna Butler went to her home in heaven Georgia Walker her mother Lajuna Colcin and I use to work at Glick together. The family of her has our deepest sympathy. She was the only child. I know what that is.
Happy Birthday Violet Hensley of Yellville. The whittlin fiddler turn 104 years old. She didn’tgo this year it first time in 50 years. Her birthday was Oct. 21. Happy Birthdya Violet.
Nancy Bennett took her brother and sister-in-law out to Mas to eat in Kimberling City.
Lynn “Bell” Hobbs 74 the owner of Bells FLower Shop and Expressions went to her new home in heaven. THe family has our deepest sympathy.
The family of Vergil Eugene VanWinkle 92 and George “De De” Holland 92 . I use to sell her Avon, when i used to sell Avon. She would have me to take my shoes off that was her custom to take off your shoes.
Mr. and Mrs. Gary Blevins, Sandra Malotte went out to one stop in Green Forest for ribs.
A get well to Wyndell Cary that is in the hospital. He need our prayer.
It is Monday Oct. 26 they are saying Wichita Kansas is getting freezing rain and Kansas City, Missouri, is getting snow. I got my flower in last Friday. I don’t like winter.
A get well to Beverly (Berry) Howerton. We are praying for you Beverly. I miss sen you around town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.