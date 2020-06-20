What is our world coming to? Looks like everyone could see what COVID-19 done to our state and others. It feels like the end of world, we all in this together. Even the humming has left around here this world is in a mess.
Glad to see that the Asbury-Berry Reunion will be held at Roaring River Sunday, June 21 with a potluck dinner at 12 p.m Hope to see you there.
I have good news! The Carol Country Cafe will open up Thursday, June 18 to June 21. They will be closed from Monday, June 22 and will reopen Thursday, June 25. For now they are open 4 days and closed for 3. It is worth the wait for the good food.
Thursday night visitors of John and Sue Lowe were Kevin Lowe, Chris Lowe, Lizzy Nay, Brayden Lowe, Madison Lowe, Daniel Morgan, Jessie Mcquery and Johnny and Linda Gordon.
We lost another pillar to our community, loved one to everyone, Jow "Buster" Powell. His service was held in the pasture overlooking the woodland and hillside he loved on Saturday, June 13 across from 4450 Hwy 62. That was a good idea to have it there in the place he loved. The family has our deepest sympathy.
The Blevins kids ask for prayer for their mother Lenora Doty. We wish her a get well soon.
Remember the good old days when the only places to eat in Berryville was the Gardner Drive In, Mckinney and then on the square was a popular place to go was for a Checkers Burger? They were cheap but we thought they was high because of wage. Well, Saturday, June 20, we are going to have Real Check Burgers come and remember some good old days.
Kevin Lowe and his mom Sue went shopping at Lowes, Krispy Kreme, Harbor Freight and Home Depot. The we went on over to visit Nancy Bennett. We had a good afternoon.
Recent visitors of Donna Butler and Roger Holiday were Jerry Kerns and Sue Lowe. Friday visitors of Sanra and Roy Mallotte were John, Sue, and Kevin Lowe.
Wow! You should see our church! The Oak Grove Freewill Baptist Church has really made changes to the
inside. New carpet has been put down and the walls have been painted light blue with trim in darker blue. It is so fresh looking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.