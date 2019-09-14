I can't believe this weather the low tonight, Saturday, Sept. 7, will be in the 70’s and 90 for the high it use to be cooler after the fair but still hot. I went and washed my car Thursday thought that would make it rain.
Will we got up at 4 a.m. went to Poplar Bluff to move my sister in law back down here. One good things was Mcdonald’s selling Kansas City Chief 60yr flags for $5. I never dream of getting one of them but I was able to get 3 for us. It is their big 60 and then went and load up and we pull into a station and the name of it was Green Forest Grocery and we were in Butler County and we started on and we stopped at Mcdonald’s for break and they had no flags. They said they sold out in hurry and then we got back around 4 p.m. and unloaded. There is no place like home I wouldn't want to live in the foot hill.
Brayden Lowe spend Saturday with his Uncle Kevin Lowe.
Donna Butler is spending this week with her cousins up in Missouri.
Everyone is invited to Osage Baptist Church Saturday, Sept.14 the 14th annual Car and Bike show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free BBQ plus fun and games for the kids. Bring lawn chairs and enjoy the music. Located 11 miles west of Alpena on Hwy 412 and 1/2 miles south of 103 the bridges.
And then Saturday night at Carol Country Diner in Oak Grove bring your favorite car cruise in Carol County Dinner at 5 p.m. Sept 14.
Daniel Morgan visit Sunday with Kevin Lowe.
Sue Lowe visit Saturday with Donna Butler and Roger Holiday.
Today Sunday Sept. 8, I saw 2 hummingbirds the first time I ever had 2 at the same this weather got them puzzled too.
This was perfect year on everything we got to attend the fair and Blue Eye Reunion and then the Farmers Mutual Insurance falling the way it was this year we got to attend it and enjoy the fun things to do and then the meeting then next year is a different thing. I want to attend Blue Eye 40 year Celebrate.
