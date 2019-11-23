On Nov.11 we got out first snow and frozen ice under it I stay in for 3 days. One of my neighbor, went and got my mail. I stayed in the weather dropped in a hurry. A get well to Pat Sharp who is in the Mercy Hospital in Springfield.Get well soon. A get well to Larry Plumlee we wish a get well and back on your bike riding the road. About two weeks ago they had to fly Rita Walker out a lot of people getting sick hope they are well for the holidays. Grandma went to Blue eye, Mo. and pick up Brayden Lowe to help get up wood and then he
spend Saturday night with his Uncle Kevin Lowe. Kevin Lowe, Mr. and Mrs. John Lowe went shopping in Branson West WalMart met Nancy Bennett and Wade Boyd and then went and had lunch at McDonalds. I saw some girl I use to work at SDC that I hadn't seen for a long time. That was our outing on Friday.
Today Nov. 17, due to the water tank in Oak Grove having maintenance work done please do
not drink tap water from the church or All Purpose until further notice. There is a boil and conservation
order in effect. Roger Holiday and Donna Butler went shopping in Harrison and had lunch at the Western
Sizzlin recently.
Thursday when I went to town I didn't see anything when I came home there was blood all over
the highway. It look like someone hit a deer they are really moving.
Go hide turkey there are 11 more days from today Nov. 17 Happy Thanksgiving to all my family
and friends wish you the best. Happy Thanksgiving.
