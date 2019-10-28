I had always wanted to go to the War Eagle Fair but never had well this year my son was really wanting to go and so we got up Saturday morning Kevin, John and Sue Lowe went to the 66th War Eagle Fair at War Eagle Ark. The people that was working the fair was going out of their way to be friendly and help everyone across the bridge and back. I would go back they were friendly and helpful a big big thanks to employee that help out. The water fall look like a small Niagra Fall. That will be the closest one I will ever get to and then on the way back had dinner at La Familia in Eureka Springs. Then on Sunday Kevin, John and Sue went to Branson West shopping another family day out. I enjoy them days.
Roger Holiday and Donna Butler went to Springfield, Mo. today Monday Roger had a doctor appointment.
Mr. and Mrs. Nathan Bradley State Trooper and Alexis Bradley of Manila, Ark. visit with family Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Bradley and daughter and came up to the House warming of Jake and Tiffany and Liviticus.
Mr. and Mrs. John High and Family of Texas brought up their new son Chase Ryan David High he weighed 5 pounds and 19 inches long and now he he weighs 10 pounds congratulations to High family. They came up to see dad Grandpa Gary High.
Sandra Malotte and Sue Lowe went to the Hoe Down in Eureka Springs, Ar. to seeTater Patch enjoy the show got to see Frog who was in it.
A get well to Gene Plumlee who is in the Springfield, Mo. hospital.
Kevin Lowe, Sue Lowe, and Nancy Bennett went to Bingo to help Shirley Cain celebrate her 64 birthday spend 50 dollar just to play. We have decided to find a new hobby it ain't no fun to go anymore. I save my money and start getting something to show for.
Well today Oct. 21 we woke up to no electric for 15 hours. I like to have went crazy no flashlight no radio and a mess in Oak Grove a tree fell on Joey's house, electric pole broke off or tree up rooted that is just on Hwy 103 north of Green Forest and 21 North of Oak Grove and no coffee I went up to Carols to get coffee and she was out of electric what a nightmare for us in Oak Grove.
