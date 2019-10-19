In Arkansas we don't have spring and fall. We have a wrestling match between summer and
winter sometimes in the same day. Thursday I was wearing short and the rain came Thursday. and drop the
temp on Friday and then Saturday morning woke up to a big frost. Thank god I got my flowers in and it
warm up A little and had to have a fire.
Sue Lowe took her dog to vet and got the stitches out of her eye and visit with Donna Butler and
Roger Holiday.
Wednesday night Donna Butler and Roger Holiday went out and seen the Pumpkin festival.
Kevin Loweand Mr. and Mrs. JohLowe visit with Nancy Bennett in Branson, Mo.
I was shocked to learn about a good friend and went to heaven Frank Snyder. He was a goodman
and a good friend. He will Be missed by all that knew him. The family has our deepest sympathy.
A get well to Christy Scarrow we hope she get well soon.
Kevin Lowe and Sue Lowe went to the Lady of the Cove yard sale. We love to go yard sailng you
never know what you might find and then went to Nanny Treasure house and got wood.
