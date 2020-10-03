This is going to be a long week. We are moving out all the stuff in the living room. I’m get rid of my carpet and put floor down. I got it back in June and was fix to get down with two surgeries in the month of July.
This community was sorry to learn the passing of Bob tanner a well known working guy. He own a lot of business like Bob Supermarket, The COVID 19 took him on Sept. 24. He will be missed by all of us. The family has our deepest sympathy.
A get well to Karen Clemace suffering a stroke A get well soon Karen.
The family of Holey Taylor 67 of Branson, Missouri has our deepest sympathy. He worked out at Silver Dollar City a train robber. He also play a washboard drum.
A get well to Randy Cain who is in the Branson, Missouri. hospital fighting for his life with blockage to his heart. We wish him a get well soon.
Johnny Gordon went and pushed his mother-in-law old house down Ramona Humbard house is no longer there.
Kevin Lowe and Sydney Cary and another couple went to Shepard of the Hills and went horseback riding and to the Branson Landing for lunch.
A friend of Donna Butler and Roger Holiday took them to Red Lobster in Branson, Missouri.
Jerry Kerns of Blue Eye, Missouri was Monday visitors of Donna Butler and Roger Holiday.
