Today, Sunday March 8, a beautiful day my kind of weather in the 60. I remember last year on March 4 it came a big snow and I couldn't go to eat and so my husband John and Kevin my son took off work and took me to Myrtle Maes in Eureka Springs. They have a good open face hot roast beef sandwich and salad bar we spend day out running around. After I got Sick Feb 28 and went to the doctor. I hadn't drove until March 2 I went got my hair done and went to Branson and got pizza Papa Murphy’s and run onto a SDC use to be employee we call him Little Eddie and talk to him at Harter House and was gone Thurs and Fri.
Those who help Anna Sue (Jones) Lowe and Randy Langhover 70th birthday Party at Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church all purpose building. Those who attend was Kevin Lowe, John Lowe of Oak Grove, Nancy Bennett Branson West, Missouri. Shirley Cain from Branson, Missouri. Sandra Malotte of Berryville, Betty Robertson of Crane, Missouri. Lial Langhover, Roy and Linda Scarrow, Curtis, Vickie, Abby Bradley of Oak Grove, Gary and Deann Blevins, Roy Malotte of Berryville, Jennifer Lough of Berryville Danny and Betty Wood of Berryville. Johnny and Linda Gordon of Green Forest, Brayden Lowe of Oak Grove, Madison Lowe of Oak Grove, Benson of Berryville, Betty and Richard Neal of Berryville, Donna Butler of Green Forest, Marilyn Joy Jones Ray of Branson, Missouri.
Mr. and Mrs. Roy Scarrow and Mr. and Mrs. Danny Wood went out to eat Saturday night at Golden Corral.
Mr. Mrs. Curtis Bradley and Abby of Oak Grove, Marilyn Ray of Berryville , hannah Bradley of Oak Grove and Friend of Green Forest went out to the Golden Corral in Branson to Celebrate Hannah Bradley 25 Birthday which was March 5.
The Family of Wilma Sue Campbell 80 of Berryville went to new home in Heaven. When I got out of school I use to get her to do my hair. Her husband is our favorite barber on the Berryville Square. She will be miss around here. The family of Sue has our deepest sympathy.
Was so glad to know that Kyle Chaney "Bud Bud" got to come home after spending 1 month in the children in Little Rock. Glad to have this little guy back in Berryville.
Chris Lowe and Lizzy Nay visit March 4 on Sue Lowe birthday.
I have been so down on bingo since October. When they rig the whole table that their friend went and won everything on Feb. 28 at the sport center a friend of mine won over $5,000. It going to take some win for me to come back to Branson Sport center. I’m going this month because I can play it my birthday. I have had no interest to play and not win to give my money away. I am end this on this sad of this on this CoronaVirus. There is no hand sanitizer around here. I got last 5 they had at Dollar Store and my sister in law said they ran out of toilet paper at big Walmart in Branson, Missouri. KY3 is cancelling their weather deal I haven't seen on Chan 10. I always go to try to win a storm shelter. New York closed down a suburb. What is Next?
