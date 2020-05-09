Good morning it is Sunday May 3 and it is 68 degrees I believe summer is here. I'm going to get out every time. I got through watching Curtis, our pastor at Oak Grove Freewill.
Happy Birthday to Silver Dollar City on May 1. I remember that day when it opened up I was 10 years old and all my family mom and dad, Aunt, uncle and cousin. We packed a lunch I remember dad had got to work that week and he went out got ham sliced and mom had fried it up to take and off to SDC.
There wasn't much to see, the cave, train, stage coaches and roster of wagon trains. We drove a 1950 Ford car. We didn't get to eat it out there. It started to rain so we came home and ate. We enjoyed it. There wasn't any food bank or yard sale. I feel proud to grow up with Silver Dollar City. I am proud to have work when we celebrate 50 years. It has been 7 years since I have retired. I think we will not forget the 60th birthday.
Glad to have our neighbor back home Linda and Johnny Gordon came home today after a couple weeks in Clearwater, Oklahoma. helping out her sister Judy Ramsey and son after the passing of Jack Ramsey.
It is sad when a loved one goes on to their home and someone came in and take their home down and burn it like Buster and Marlene Morris old home place.
Well some of the places in Branson are opening up along with bingo but I just don't feel safe right now. I haven't played since October of 2019.
Sue Lowe met her sister in law in Branson West April 29 to shop in Wal-Mart in Branson West and to meeks and kins.
Kevin Lowe visited Sunday with Daniel Morgan.
John and Kevin Lowe went to an auction and then Sue Lowe came later there were a lot of people there it looked like an old time auction.
Donna Butler got out and went shopping in Branson West at Walmart to get her medicine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.