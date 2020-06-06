We lost a pillar to our community: a loved one, father, grandpa, great grandpa, a friend, a true hero. The man Mryl Badley was our hero in a lot of ways. He loved his wife and family and he loved his farming. He will be missed. We sold him a little red Ford Ranger pickup in 1992 because our family got bigger. The family has our deepest sympathy.
John and Sue Lowe visited Thursday with sister and sister in law Nancy Bennett.
Rally Francis of Ridgedale visited Wednesday with Roger Joliday and Donna Butler.
Wow, I have never seen so much water. The bridge in Beaver is under water, one end of Kimberling City bridge is up there's no boat under there. The Enon bridge is up there close and Yocum is really running a lot.
John Lowe took his wife to the Dr. for an ankle check, it has been wanting to swell and drain.
Sunday visitor of Mr. and Mrs. Johnny Gordon was Mckayla and Micheal Chapin and twin girls,
Sue Low, Kim Gordon. They are so cute.
Now the COVID-19 is getting too close to home and it hit Carroll County 5 miles from home on 311.
That is close, stay home and stay alive. That is why I will not go and play Bingo. I only go where I need
to. I just don't feel like being around a bunch. I think everything is opening up too soon. Silver Dollar City is opening June 13 and 14 for season pass holders. There are a lot of red ribbons you go to pay attention to.
We were sorry to hear another community pillar left May 30 to heaven, Rattlesnake Eddie Wood. The family and friends have our deepest sympathy.
Brayden and Madison Lowe spent Monday with grandma and grandpa John and Sue Lowe.
Kevin Lowe, Sue Lowe, John Lowe went out sightseeing and looked at the lake to see where they could put the boat in. Went to Shell Knob by the bridge and had pizza at Pizza Hut only. Then down to Big Indian and then to Enon no room to turn around people was camp out 1 big tree in the water.
The family of Brandon Scott, 27, has our deepest sympathy for their son killed in Texas. He had gone to Blue Eye, Missouri school. The family is in our thoughts.
Found out COVID-19 hit a family east of Green Forest. I think it is not over yet. Elvis (Jerry Presley, his cousin) coming to town in Branson June 15. I would like to go that the closest I will ever get to Elvis.
