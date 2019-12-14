Today is Dec. 8 just 17 more days until Christmas but by the time you read this on Dec. 14 there will be 11 more days it get close. Kevin, Sue, and Nancy went to Silver Dollar City Friday when you see this big ole tree you think it is dull but after 5 p.m. wow it is awesome, beautiful take the word out of you. If you haven't seen it you need to go and see it.
Sue Lowe went to the parade in Green Forest and on the way home stop and visit with Donna Butler and Roger Holiday. Rolly Francis visit late with Donna and Roger.
Kevin Lowe and mother Sue visit Friday with Nancy Bennett and they went out and seen the light at Silver Dollar City. This year is all about Joy. They had supper out there Saw alot of pretty lights out there and the way home.
Travis Scarrow and Hannah spend Tuesday night with his folks Roy and LInda Scarrow.
We were shock to learn that Joyce Allen went on to her heavenly home. The family has our deepest sympathy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.