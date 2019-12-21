Everyone has been talking about the weather you never know what day to next day will bring. One day up to 70 degrees next day in the 20.
We had a busy week and it started out early Friday morning went shopping in Branson and then
on to Springfield, Missourio. Went to PFI and got to visit with Randy and he sign a book of Larry Country Diner. We enjoyed visiting with him and got a picture made with him and then on to Bass Pro and saw a wreck on Battlefield Road and then we left went to the Outback had dinner and they said before we left there was a wreck had happen at 3:30 p.m. and it was a good thing we might have been in it. We turned off and went through Highlandville and traffic was backed up. It was Friday 13 but it was lucky Friday 13 for us. Was sorry to learn that Vivian went to new musician home in heaven. She was the wife of Mickey Gilley for 57 years. She was 80 years old. The family of Vivian has our deepest sympathy.
It has been almost 2 months since they have been maintaining the water tank in Oak Grove and still asking people to boil water. Don't drink the tap water.
The good lord thought it was time that Andy Lou George come home. The family has our deepest sympathy.
I was coming home Wednesday night from a church Christmas party when a car passed me around a corner everyone in a hurry this Christmas. It was good thing no one was coming.
Brayden Lowe spent Friday and Saturday with his Uncle Kevin Lowe playing video games.
