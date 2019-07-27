Today is Sat July 20 this year 2019 Bicycle Route 103 N. I sat outside and watch them they sure had a hot day to ride. I wish I could ride.
Had a great day at Silver Dollar city Kevin Lowe, Sue Lowe stopped by and picked up Brayden and Madison Lowe and met up with Donnie and Debbie Lowe of Oskaloosa Kansas, Todd and Paula Lowe and daughters Paige and Faith Lowe of Oskaloosa, Kansas. We spent the day there riding rides. It wasn't that bad as I thought it would be had a lot of shade and water rides but my favorite ride the Lost River they was taking it out.
Travis and Julie Scarrow and daughters of Farmington visit last Sunday Julie dad Jimmy Hale in Autumn Hill in Berryville and with Travis parents Roy and Linda Scarrow a get well to Jimmy Hale and Julie Scarrow, our prayers are with you.
Lizzy Nay took Sue Lowe to Dr. Jack in Branson West and went out to eat at Hardees. The Dr. put a shot in my knee and it wore off late Friday.
Friday night is fish night at Carol's for John, Sue and Kevin Lowe
Congratulations to Nathan Bradley. He is now a Arkansas State Trooper for Mississippi County in Arkansas. The Bradley family Nathan and Molly and Alexis has purchased a house in Mississippi County in Arkansas and have 2 weeks to get there. Alexis is spending a week with her grandparents, Curtis and Vickie Bradley so she can go to vacation bible school. We are going to miss Bradley family good luck our prayers and love is with you all.
Hope we are having fun this week at vacation bible school July 22 to July 26 . It is a western VBS. I love western stuff after growing up on a farm Giddy Up.
Get well to Sally Medinger of SDC is in Branson Hospital.
