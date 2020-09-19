We got a good rain to not have to water flower and the cooler weather is great. The leaves are starting to fall. This has been a short summer for me. I was laid up the month of July the fun month of the year play in the water and going boat rides and play at SDC.
Sue Lowe got up early and went to McDonalds hoping to find the Kansas City Chief flag.
Went to Branson West McDonald and they had gave out 100 of them and they were out and from there I went to Branson to McDonald. I was able to get the Kansas City flag. I had a wonderful day.
Our prayers are with Lavon Tibbets she is laid up a few days. Our prayers are with her. Our good coconut pie maker.
A get well to Mary Kustard who turn her lawn mower over on her she is in the hospital.
A get well to Judy Ramsey who had back surgery in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Her sister Linda Gordon
is staying with her for a couple of weeks.
Well last night Sept. 12 was Bowman Church last Revival it was their 125. This should
be a record for any church having a revival. Congratulations on 125.
Congratulations to Cosmic Cavern celebrate a 175th anniversary of discovery on Sept 4 it
has come a long way since the owner Randy Langover since 1980. They really stay busy
Congratulations to COsmic Cavern.
Daniel Morgan visit with Kevin Lowe.
Sue Lowe went Wed. to Dr. Jack and the blood test came back good. Sue lost 5lbs since 2
week I was there. I have started back helping do part of the cooking.
We were sorry to learn the lost of a good friend Jackie Leonard Kyle age 69. The family
has our deepest sympathy.
I don’t like Dish take channel 10 off the air there goes my soap and Judge Judy. What
are they trying to prove? Haven’t we had enough bad luck loose friends to Covid 19 and having to stay in take our Channel 10 off.
A get well to Kimmy Jone and his wife Sharon Jones. They both are on sick list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.