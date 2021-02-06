Wow It wasn’t bad going into church but coming out, wow it was cold. It felt and looked like it could snow.
I call the big Walmart in Branson, Missouri, to see if they had a Kansas City Chief shirt. They told me yes they had them so here i go just pass twin island there was gray blazer in the ditch look like she hit the wind shield. I met 7 lawmen, 1 firetruck and 1 ambulance. It didn’t look like that bad. And there I went on to Walmart the law was outside of it with lights on. I don’t know what that was about going in chief shirt but 2019 wasted trip went to Arby’s, Dollar Tree, Krispy Kreme and then home. A wasted day! Except for the donut. What a Friday Jan 29.
Robbie Bell died in a single vehicle accident early Saturday morning his wife Kendra and two daughters Kaylen and Kassidy has our deepest sympathy.
This community was sorry to learn the passing of a good friend and played music in the Blue Eye reunion and I was with Donna Butler when she would take him his favorite food, beans and cornbread. She would do it a lot. We will Miss David (Cobb) Newman. The family has our deepest sympathy.
Kevin Lowe and Daniel Morgan came out and got fish supper Saturday evening from John and Sue.
I am so happy today I am watching my soap on channel 10 is back on Dish.
Congratulations to Kansas City Chief pray for Feb. 7 that they win. Go Chiefs. I’m looking forward to the game but not the temp low 11 high 17. It is going to be cold at church and tomorrow is Groundhog Day and they and they already said he would see his shadow. I think they want the 6 weeks of winter and Sunday look like what we got to look forward to.
On Jan. 26 Linda Scarrow took her husband Roy Scarrow for in and out surgery. He is doing good. Get well soon.
John and Sue Lowe went to Cedar Ridge for their 10% discount. The first time John had been there.
Ida Harper and daughter went to Pizza Pro in Green Forest and got pizza out to Donna Butler and Roger Holiday.
Kevin Lowe brought pizza from Oasis in Blue Eye for mom and dad Sue and John.
They have really good pizza, Friday Night.
So far I have started this week off good. I got to see my soap, Tom Trtan, Judge Judy and weather. Thank You Lord or who ever put it back on.
Now the weather has changed 11 low high 24 on channel 10 on channel, 3 low 8, high 23.
I believe in miracles because I am one because there no doubt in my mind that I am only here today because of God’s grace.
