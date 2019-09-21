DO you remember what you was doing 18 years ago on 9/11? I was on my way to work at Silver Dollar City. I didn't know that 12 years later I would be gone. I miss my friend and family I had. My favorite time is the Fall Festival I get to see some of them.
On Saturday Sept. 7 the good lord look down and pulled another good person to his new home Donald White 77 of Blue Eye, Missouri. The family has our deepest sympathy.
A get well to Roy Malotte who is in the Rogers, Ar. hospital. Get well soon.
Kevin Lowe, John and Sue Lowe, Brayden LOwe and Madison Lowe went to the Osage Baptgist Church Saturday Sept. 14 and enjoyed the car, truck and bike show. There were over 50 cars it was a wonderful show. There was a 65 Malibu like I use to have I wish I had kept it. There was no 64 Malibu that was the kind of cars they used in the Green Forest Stock car races back in the 1970 and you don't see them now but I still got mine and want it fixed I wish I could go and play Bingo and win but I have stop going since the last one they still another game you could win $10,000 but I couldn't be so lucky.
There was many car that cruise into Carol COuntry Dine a Saturday night I cruised in there and a Orange and white 55 Chevy got my eyes and the 1 man band was playing music. He is good.
Lizzy Nay visit Saturday night with Kevin Lowe and Mr.and Mrs.John Lowe.
8 more days from Sept. 15 until fall. I just can't get in the mood Sunday 91 Monday 90 and Tuesday 91 degrees with temps. like those I can't get any mood. That rain we got Friday was more than welcome.
Congratulations to Frank Snyder celebrating his 94 birthday on Sept. 12 2019 and a very get well to Frank who is on the sick list Get well.
There will be another car cruise at Carol's Country Diner in Oak Grove, Ar. on Oct. 12 at 5:00 pm. Everyone is invited out for a good time in our little town of 365 people.
A get well to Curtis Bradley he turn sick before Sunday School today Sept. 15. We wish him a get well soon we pray he will be back with us. Get Well.
Donna Butler spent a week with her family at Lake of the Ozark, Mo. 10 of the girl cousins enjoyed a day visiting and lunch also visited her last Uncle Johnnie age 93 out of 25 Aunt and Uncles who are all gone.
Roger spent the week mowing and picking tomatoes at home.
Rolly a friend from Branson stopped by and rewired their shop building.
Sue Lowe Stopped by and got a bucket of tomatoes and cucumbers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.