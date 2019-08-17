Today Sunday is a cloudy hot day it look like it might rain. There is no rain in sight.
A large bunch of cars was at Carols Country Diner in Oak Grove a Saturday night lot of classic
cars. Kevin and Sue took John's pickup there. We had a good 1 man band . He had all the setup for a
good band. The next cruise is September 14 all invited.
Everyone is invited Sunday August 18 Baptismal at Yocum Creek after morning worship service
we will have soup and sandwiches in the fellowship hall after eating we will go to the creek for the
Baptismal service.
It is in a wonder that the tourists find the backroad to stuff in Branson our gps took us around the
world to get to Wild World when it is by the old Branson Wal-mart.
Kevin Lowe and Sue Lowe shopping in branson and went through Wild World. If you haven't
seen it you need to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.