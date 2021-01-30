Happy Sunday but today I got up sick and stayed home from church. I don’t like missing. About 7:29 a.m. on Jan. 20, a Harrison 24 year old Christopher Anderson ran into the back of Green Forest school bus driven by Dana Wise. He lost his life. The family has our deepest sympathy.
Nancy Bennett met John and Sue Lowe at Kimberling City, Missouri and took them out to eat at Legion. Got pork tenderloin big sandwich.
Kevin Lowe took Sydney Cary out for her 26th birthday on Jan. 21 to the Longhorn.
John Lowe went to the doctor Friday in Branson he going to have to have his veins opening up on Feb 18. He need your prayer.
Sue Lowe visited Friday with Donna Butler and Rolly Francis visited Friday with Roger Holiday.
Sue Lowe went out shopping in Branson West went to Walmart. Ran onto Danny from Silver Dollar City and had a good visit. I had a list stuff I needed and I could find it in there it not like the one here the dog food still in the same place. The bread is not on isle 18. I may start going up there once awhile. Had a milk shake from Oasis at Blue Eye, Missouri. Had a wonderful day out.
How about them Chiefs? 38-24. Go Patrick Mahomes number 15. Glad to see him back on the field after last Sunday. GO CHIEFS. They made it on the poster at SDC about win. Congratulations, Chiefs. John and Sue Lowe had a football party with Kevin Lowe, Sydney Cary and Vienna.
This weather for the month of January is something else this morning at 1 a.m. it started lightning and raining and today about 12 p.m. the sun came out. Tuesday is suppose to get cold, Wednesday is calling for snow early Wednesday morning.
Sue Lowe took out Sydney Cary a gift and a cake for her birthday, which was Jan. 21, and then she visited with Linda Gordon.
Carroll Electric has been doing some tree work cut out trees under the power lines before we might get ice. They are going to clear trees for us.
Roy Scarrow is going to have some surgery done soon. Get well to Roy.
Good night I’m going leave you with this. 11 months until Christmas from Jan. 25
