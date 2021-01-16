Well it is Sunday and I just got home from church. I like to start off every week by going to church. I like to start off every week by going to church because you never know what the week will be like after last week.
Kevin, John and Sue Lowe went to Hollister, Missouri on Friday to shop at furniture store and then we stop by Oasis for a carry out of pizza they were open last week good pizza.
Sue Lowe visited Donna Butler and they went and visit with Shirley Mcallister and Shirley need our prayer she is sick. Get well soon. Then we left went to Eureka Springs they were having a metal feathers sale and stopped by the Bad to The Bone Pit BBQ where Donna picked up her supper I came home and decide on a Goss Burgers. I got a problem I have two deals I like the best Goss Burgers and taco salad. They are great.
The Oasis in Blue Eye, Missouri has a carry out menu now and they are going to be opening Thursday, Friday and Saturday for awhile call this number to be sure 417-779-8000.
Kevin Lowe and Sydney Cary went to Springfield, Missouri to pick up Sydney’s daughter Vienna Jackson from her dad she has spent a week and a half.
I was surprised to hear that Peggy Jean “Jones” Summers has passed away. When we were in school everyone thought we were sisters but we were not relatives. Peggy graduated in 1966 and me in 1968. Peggy was a sweet person and she will be missed by all the family has our deepest sympathy. Was sorry to learn the death of Lesa Carol Massengale she went to join her dad, Bob Tanner, who has went to Heaven. The family has our deepest sympathy.
Ida Harper and daughter brought food over to Donna Butler and Roger Holiday. They stopped by Oasis and brought milk shake.
A get well to Billy Alread. I seen picture on Facebook where he is sick with COVID hope he gets well soon.
Who ever live in the old Ronnie Doty house is built in carport for another room. I would like to do that to my carport.
