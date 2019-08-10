Well here we are the 8th month already and 4 months until Christmas. Like to wish my son Kevin Lowe a Happy 29th birthday on August 6 and my sister Nancy has been gone a year August 2 to Poplar Bluff where her son Phillipe and family live.
Well what happen to the rain we were suppposed to get Friday August 2 and Saturday August 3? The weather man really missed it they went and cancelled yard sales and fishing tournament thinking we were going to get it. Surprise!
Kevin Lowe, John Lowe, Sue Lowe went out yard sale hunting Saturday and had breakfast at the newly remodeled McDonalds in Harrison. It was their grand reopening and then we went shopping in Branson, Missouri. We had a good family day out.
Sue Lowe took Brayden and Madison Lowe to Eureka Springs for lunch Friday, August 2.
I am all excited we have got something to do in Oak Grove this Saturday night at Carols Country Diner come cruise with us August 10 at 5 p.m. I plan on taking my husbands 95 Chevy since I haven't got my 64 running. Come and join your friends and have a good time and stop in have some good food while cruising. Hope to see you all there that night August 10.
A get well to Donna Butler who is having troubles with her knees.
I just learn that at church today that Charles Keeland, long time friend of the family, had gone to heaven . The family has our deepest sympathy.
Sunday, August 18 Baptizing at Yocum Creek after morning worship service. We will have soup and sandwiches in the Fellowship Hall after eating we will go to the creek for the Baptismal service. Everyone is welcome to attend.
