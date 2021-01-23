Happy Sunday evening there were a lot more church family was there. I like to start every week off by going to church. It makes a better week and we need prayer for sure this week.
In three days we will have a new president. I hope this year be a better for everyone and me than last year.
Last night, Jan.18, I watched Sara and Ethan Forehetz leave channel 3 after 16 years being there getting married and have 3 kids that grew up with they seem like our family watch . I know when my husband and I got married at SDC and raised our kids up out at SDC and when one of us left it never was the same for both of them to leave and going to a new job together will help the convoy of hope is where they are going together. We are going to miss you Sara and Ethan Forehetz.
This community was sorry to learn of the passing of Wendell Parton, 66. The family has our deepest sympathy.
Ida Harper and daughter went and brother out supper for Donna Butler and Roger Holiday.
A get well to Kynlee who has been in the Berryville Hospital running 104 temperature. Kynlee is the daughter of M Kayle Gordon and Michael Chapin and the time Kynlee and Grayson went to Springdale hospital but out. Get well soon.
John and Sue Lowe went shopping in Kimberling City, Missouri, Wednesday and had lunch at the legion.
Kevin Lowe, Vienna Jackson, and Sue Lowe attend the benefit for Wyndell Cary to help for his doctor bills.
A get well to Randy Cain back in Branson hospital he’s going to have appendix out Jan. 19.
The Berryville Spanish teacher Carlos May Gamboas got the COVID-19 and lost his life the family has our deepest sympathy, Kim Gordon visited Tuesday with her mother Linda gordon.
Just 62 more days until spring. As of Jan. 17 can wait.
A dear friend of mine left Monday, Jan.18 at 5:01 a.m. to be with his wife who had left 38 years ago. He was a great man William Laban “Billy” Allred. I went to a lot of auctions and sales. He was a sweet guy. The family has our deepest sympathy.
Donna Butler went to the dentist in Harrison on Monday.
A get well prayer for Patrick Mahomes, number 15, who got hurt Sunday, Jan. 17 in football Chief game. Hope he play Sunday.
