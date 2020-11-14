Here it is Nov. 8 and the temp is 75 degrees. I love this kind of weather. It could stay like this all year. There are two houses in Oak Grove that put up their Christmas lights Friday. It is pretty weather to hang up light.
Congratulations to Green Forest Tigers win the Super Bowl 18 - 12 over Berryville Bobcats. I would have loved to see it.
I’m going to miss Beverly (Berry) Howerton of Rockspring who left on Oct. 31to be with her husband Lynn who left in April 18. THe family has our deepest sympathy. She was a good person and we will miss her.
Kevin Lowe and Sue Lowe went to Shell Knob, Missouri and played bingo and had supper from the Pizza Hut.
Today we laid to rest a special man, Archief Swofford, he was one of my cousin and he was a Farmer Insurance Agent for many years and spent twenty years as President of the board last year 2019 Archie and Mary wasn’t there. He had retired from Farmer Insurance Archie and Mary would always play and sing. We miss them last year and this year we didn’t have a meeting cause of COVID-19 and that what took Archie. His daughter Mary and husband Gary White daughter Lavon and husband Reyburn Nance and son Steve Swofford has our deepest
sympathy. He was a great man.
Kim Goedon visit Sunday night with her parents Mr. and Mrs. Johnny Gordon. A get well and our Prayer are with you Aunt Blance Lowe of Oskaloosa, Kansas. She went into heart surgery at 12 p.m. today, Nov. 9, our prayers are with you. Her son has went to be with her.
Ida Harper and daughter Becky had dinner with Donna Butler and Roger Holid.
