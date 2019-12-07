Happy 1st day of December. Wow this year is about over. Just 30 more days until January 2020. This has been a busy year with family and friends. I'm not looking forward to next year I will turn 70 and most of my family has went on in their 70 but I like to live until 100.
Thanksgiving day dinner guests of Chris Lowe kids Brayden, Madison, Lizzy Nay was her mother Donna Mcwhorter and grandson James of Branson, Mo., Kevin Lowe, Sue Lowe, and John Lowe.
This community was sorry to hear the passing of Jimmy Hale he decided to go be with his daughter Julie Scarrow who left 5 mo ago. The family has our deepest sympathy.
A get well to Wilma Lou Mahumn ( Vickie Bradley's mother) who is in Cox in Springfield, Mo.
Those attending Thanksgiving Dinner at Pam Turley on Thanksgiving Day were her son of the house Jay Tumbleson of Berryville, Karen Janes of Berryville, Mr. and Mrs. Robby Saul and 3 children of Harrison, Sandra Malotte of Berryville, Chris Ahearn and son Cyle and friend Charlotte and daughters of Berryville.
The first time we have ever had Thanksgiving dinner with Nancy Bennett on Friday Nov. 29 and was her brother John Lowe and sister in law Sue Lowe, nephew Kevin Lowe and friend Wade Boyd.
Thanksgiving Dinner guests of Roy and Linda Scarrow was Kevin and Eulena Scarrow, Cody and 2 Friends, Skylar, Dalton, Dusti Scarrow and friend , Travis and Hannah Scarrow of Farmington, Ar., Danny and Betty Wood of Oak Grove, Brian Wood of Berryville, Mischelyn Wood and Loga Wood and Jake and two daughters of Rogers.
Sue Lowe visit Saturday with Marily Ray.
Mr. and Mrs. Johnny Gordon went camping in Branson for Thanksgiving going to shows.
Curtis and Vickie Bradley and family went to Manila, Ar. to spend a few days with their son and family Ark. State Trooper Nathan Bradley and wife Molly and daughter Alexis.
