Well today is Saturday this week went by fast on Oct. 31, 1993. I remember that Halloween night
I remember Janell Kyle daughter Jessica and I Sue took her daughter and my sons Kevin age 3 and Chris
age 15 out trick or treating and it started to snow and cover the ground so we left and came home we were
in Green Forest we had snow this year but not for thick or treaters. What a year it started off for the
winter.
Was sorry to learn about a cousin of mine going to her new home in heaven June Hill she was a
sweet lady she will be missed by all that knew her. The family has our deepest sympathy.
The family of Ngon Thi Winters has our deepest sympathy. Her daughter and her had been to
Fayetteville and she got tired on the way back and fell to sleep and she had other idea to go to heaven. I
got to know Ngon in these past year. She was a sweet lady and always had a smile and willing to help out.
We are going to miss you down here.
Sue Lowe visit Monday morning with Chris Lowe and Lizzy Nay at Blue Eye, Ark.
Sue Lowe got wondering about her cousin in California with all the fires out there. They all are
ok. Jerry Jones son Matt they had to turn their electric off and they came down to stay with his dad and
Leora Jones and family all are ok and then Lanna (Jones) Von Dohlen is the one I called the fire is not
close to them.
A birthday party was held Nov. 1 Fri. for his Halloween Birthday BraydenLowe turned 14.
THose who helped him celebrate was his dad and sister Chris Lowe and Madison Lowe , Lizzy Nay has
Grandparents John and Sue Lowe uncle Kevin Lowe, Donna McWhorten and Grandson James, Jessie
McQuerry and Sophia. We enjoyed a chocolate ice cream cake from D.Q.
Brayden Lowe spent Saturday night with his Uncle Kevin Lowe.
