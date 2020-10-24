Another weekend has come and gone. Our church had their fall gathering at The Happy Place. We all had a great time even with bring cold wind we could not have a bonfire because it being so windy and dry.
Was glad Molly Bradley and Alexis of Manilla came up for the party wish Nathan Bradley had got to come up but a state trooper job never end.
We have got a new black top road on 103 between Oak Grove and Green Forest. Hope they don’t put loose gravel on it. It is so great!
Sue Lowe went out to pick up a pizza at Oasis in Blue Eye, Missouri. Good pizza.
Chris Lowe went out and got hime a 2006 white chevy truck. I will need a step ladder to get in it. Chris is happy driving.
Johnny Gordon visit last Friday with John, Sue, and Kevin Lowe.
Glad to have Linda Gordon back from Tulsa, Oklahoma. She had spent over a month with her sister Judy Ramsey who had back surgery.
Mr. and Mrs. Roy Scarrow went down to Farmington to help their granddaughter Hannah Scarrow celebrate her 21st birthday. Roger Holiday and Donna Butler visit last week with Mr. and Mrs. Doug Robinette.
John Lowe took Brayden Lowe to football practice last Monday and then he visit with Roger Holiday and Donna Butler. Mr. and Mrs. Roy Scarrow visited with Mr. and Mrs. Travis Scarrow. Kevin Lowe and Sydney Cary and daughter visit John and Sue Lowe last Sunday.Sue Lowe and Kevin Lowe attend Fall gathering at Happy Place Saturday night. Roger Holiday and Donna Butler stop by to see John and Sue Lowe’s new floor.
There is going to be a Trump Parade through Blue Eye, Missouri Sunday Oct. 25 at 2 p.m.
Roger Holiday and Donna Butler ate out Saturday night at the Oasis in Blue Eye, Missouri. Now they got breakfast and good pizza. I hope the Oasis stays open.
Blanch Lowe of Oskaloosa, Kansas came down to Branson, Missouri with her daughter and son-in-law.
Sue Lowe went to Kimberling City Art and Craft and car show and then went to a yard sale of the mother of Wade Boyd and Dixie Boyd. She had a 150 teapots. I got 5 of them. Had a great day.
