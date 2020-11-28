It had been a pretty week until now, today Sat Nov. 21 we are getting a good rain we really need it. We got a burn ban on outside burning. So we need the rain and then the fog went and move in.
Kevin Lowe went to Carol’s and got supper for Sydney Cary and daughter, Brayden Lowe, John, Sue Lowe a Friday night.
Mr. and Mrs. Johnny Gordon went to Fayetteville Thursday to see the Dr. about Johnny knee.
Kevin Lowe, Sydney Cary and daughter, and Brayden Lowe went bowling, Saturday night at the Town and Country in Berryville had a great night. The 5 year old beat them.
Brayden Lowe spent Friday and Saturday night with his Uncle Kevin Lowe.
Saturday night visitors John and Sue Lowe was Kevin Lowe, Sydney Cary and daughter
and Brayden Lowe.
A get well to Mrs. Randy Langover that has cancer and went to Arizona for treatment recently.
Just got word that my cousin Jimmy Jones of Kansas City, Kansas has the COVID-19 and had to be put in the hospital. We wish him a get well soon.
Just heard on the radio that a classmate Russel Langston mother Lavon Langston 94 had went to her new home in Heaven. The family has our deepest sympathy.
A get well to Jerry Kerns of Blue Eye, Missouri. has been in and out of Hospital. A get well to him.
A get well to Wyndell Cary who is back in the Branson Hospital. We are praying that you
will get better. Our prayer are with you.
Mr. and Mrs. Robbie Saul, Hero, Archer, Ivey invited their family over to Springdale.
on Nov. 21 for Thanksgiving dinner. Their gusts was Pam Turley of Berryville, Chris Ahearn and son Cyle of Berryville, Sandra Malotte of Berryville, Rockie and Kareena Nathis daughter Lilly of Yellow. Karen Janes or Eureka Springs. J Tumbleson and friend Alexis of Berryville.
Sorry to learn the passing of Pauline Williams she was a good lady. She work at the Berryville School. The family has our deepest sympathy.
McKayla Gordon and family visit Mr. and Mrs. Johnny Gordon Monday.
