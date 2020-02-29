This week look like it is going to be another week like the last two week has been.
Well on March 4 I will be turning 70. I have hate it ever since last year I lost my mom at 73 and my dad at 79 but I have decided I want a big birthday to celebrate and not looking back . I want to live to 80 and 90 and 100. I want to live in many ways. So on March 7, there is being plan for 2 Oak Grove 70 year olds. They both live around Oak Grove all their life. THey are planning a big party. You know more next week.
Kevin Lowe and Sue Lowe attend the dinner and auction of Beverly (Berry) Howerton a lot of people was there we wish her and her husband a get well soon.
Mr. and Mrs. John Lowe and Kevin Lowe went shopping in Branson West and had lunch at Tequila's. Had a great Friday.
Rolly Francis of Ridgedale visit Monday with Roger Holiday and DOnna Butler.
