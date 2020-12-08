Well! We got our Christmas tree and outside lighst up. Because the weather man is calling for bad weather starting tonight and we want to go Silver Doller City on Friday. It is employee day. They are
calling for a mixture of snow and rain for Thursday.
Nancy Bennett took John and Sue out to eat in Kimberling City, Missouri recently. Friday Thanksgiving dinner guests of Kevin Lowe and Sydney Cary were Brayden Lowe, Madison Lowe, Nancy Bennett of Branson, Missouri; Wade Boyd of Branson, Missouri; John Lowe and Sue Lowe. Had a lot of
good food.
Thanksgiving day dinner guests of Chris Lowe, Brayden, Madison Lowe, Lizzy Nay were Donna Mcwhorter, James Diehl of Branson Missouri, Lizzy, mom and son.
Doug and Sheila Robinett Thanksgiving Dinner guests was their daughter Lauren Robinett of Berryville and Amber Robinett of Russelville. She went back to get her master degree
Donna Butler of Green Forest; Roger Holiday of Green Forest; Marlene Webb of Osage; Belinda
Webb of Berryville and John and Sue Lowe visited Tuesday with Roger Holiday.
Donna Butler and Becky Harper were out and around.
Rolly Francis of Ridgedale, Missouri, visited Friday with Donna Butler and Roger Holiday.
A get well to Jim Jones who still in the hospital in Kansas City, Kansas. He has COVID 19.
He was on 10 liter now 6 liter. He slowly getting better. Jim is a cousin of Sue Lowe and Marilyn
Ray.
I used to go to Black Friday every time when I worked and then there is Cyber Monday. My
best day to shop is the day after Christmas you can get more for your money. I will never go to
Wal-Mart the day before Thanksgiving.
I am mad at Dish. They did away with channel 10 news, soap and now they are taking away 27 my channel 10 has news on it and Law and Order. Dish is on the naughty list with me.
Those who were at Roy and Linda Scarrow for Thanksgiving were Mr. and Mrs. Kevin
Scarrow, Cody, Dustin (Bug) Scarrow and his girlfriend, Mr.and Mrs. Preston Scarrow, their
daughters, Hannah and Hailey and boyfriend from Farmington.
Those who were at Danny and Betty Wood for Thanksgiving dinner were Mischelyn
Wood, her boyfriend and Brian Wood.
A get well and prayer for Wyndell Cary of Blue Eye. He is still in the hospital. We pray her will soon get out.
Donna Butler talked to Dilthia Smith and daughter Judy in Rogers.
People ask me if you need- the Holy Ghost to go to Heaven? Honey you need the Holy
Ghost to go to Walmart. I went the day before Thanksgiving and I want to share this.
