187 years ago today on Nov. 1, 1833 Carrol County was formed. Happy birthday Carrol County.
Ida Harper and daughter Becky took Roger Holiday and Donna Butler out to Starvin Marvin on Oct. 28. They had a rainy night.
On rainy day of Oct. 26 the lord took one of our sweetheart of a lady Lavon Tibbets the best coconut cream pie maker every time our church would have a dinner. She would make two coconut cream pies and they would go first. She has a heart of gold many of time we visit and share recipe. She is going to be missed by all of us. Her husband Dallas her sons Doug Tibbet and wife Teresa, Garland Tibbets and Bryhan Tibbets and the rest of the family has our deepest sympathy.
While we were at Celebration of Lavon another one of our church member was on his way to the hospital with a heart attack and the good lord decide to call Elvin Armer home on Oct. 30. His wife Linda of 57 years of marriage and family has our deepest sympathy.
John and Sue Lowe had breakfast with Sydney Cary and Kevin Lowe on Sunday.
John Lowe and Kevin Lowe took out Brayden Lowe a birthday card. It don’t seem like he should be 15 years old on Halloween. Happy Birthday Brayden.
Mr. and Mrs. Randy Cain visit Sat. with Nancy Bennet.
The good lord look down on some Silver Dollar City employees. They both work out there Violet Bilyue Alvard she put in 15 years and then Elzie Bilyue a sweet lady that work out at turn style with me and Violet would always have a smile on her face every time you see her. THe family has our deepest sympathy.
I just don’t want much for Christmas. I just want the whole world back to normal to be healthy, happy and loved.
Kevin Lowe and Sydney Cary went to Fayetteville to hang out down there.
Sandra Malotte went Sunday night to Smith Family Funeral home and Sue Lowe went Monday morning to Smith. They really done a good job on Elvin Armer. He look like he was just a sleep. I’m going miss him every Sunday morning we get to Sunday School at the same time. I would tease him. He was a sweetheart going to miss his hug.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.