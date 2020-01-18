Lindsay Reagan Nichols earned a 4.0 GPA in the fall 2019 semester, securing a prestigious position on the Southern Arkansas Univesity's President's List.
Nichols is a senior K-6 Elementary Education major with a minor in from Harrison, AR.
A total of 374 students were honored on this semester's Dean's List, breaking last year's record of 290.
585 students earned a 3.5 GPA or higher for the fall 2019 semester, earning recognition on the Southern Arkansas University Dean's List.
Those from this area include:
Rachel Dauplaise, senior Studio Art and Design major from Everton, Arkansas.
Destiny Jones, freshman Pre-Health Biology major from Yellville, AR.
Aaron Murphy, senior Management major from Berryville, Arkansas.
Willow Waggoner, junior Middle School Education major from Harrison, Arkansas.
Cooper King, senior Sports Management major from Harrison, Arkansas.
A total of 585 students were honored on this semester's Dean's List, breaking last year's record of 509.
SAU "feels like home" and continues to build on its dedication to student achievement and success in a caring atmosphere, both on campus and online. With more than 80 degrees in four distinct colleges and the School of Graduate Studies, SAU initiates new degree programs to fit the needs of career and professional trends of today. A few of the latest additions include new programs in International Business, Game Design, and Cyber Criminology.
Learn more about SAU here, or visit web.SAUmag.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.