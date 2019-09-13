Do you know a student who is a great person and a positive example for others? They could have a semester of college tuition at Northark paid because they are community minded and stand out from the crowd! If you know a student that fits this description, please nominate them for this award! This scholarship is especially useful for students who may not qualify for traditional financial aid due to income requirements.
The annual John Paul Hammerschmidt Men of Distinction Luncheon will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 in the Durand Center. This event is a fundraiser with proceeds funding a $1,000 scholarship at Northark. Scholarship nominations are being accepted for students who possess the characteristics listed below. Nominations will remain open until September 23, 2019. A decision will be made by the scholarship committee and the recipient will be recognized at the Men of Distinction Luncheon. Email the form to rarnold@northark.edu
FUTURE MAN OF DISTINCTION SCHOLARSHIP NOMINATION FORM
Your contact information: (This will remain confidential)__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Name of the student/potential student you wish to nominate:
Nominee's Name:______________________
Mailing Address: _____________________________________ Phone:____________________
Mobile Phone:______________________________
Email address:_________________________________________________
Nominee's previous awards, memberships or honors:
Include a narrative about how the gentlemen has exhibited the characteristics and qualities of the late John Paul Hammerschmidt as a Man of Distinction.
Specifically, tell us how the nominee:
* Has provided leadership
* Made our community a better place to live by their actions
* Is an unsung hero working quietly to improve our community or the lives of other people
* Is an inspiration to others
* Brings issues to the forefront for the betterment of our community
* Works with one or more organization to bring about positive change impacting the lives of others
* Sets a positive example for others to follow.
PLEASE RETURN THIS FORM AND NARRATIVE BY SEPTEMBER 23, 2019 TO:
Men of Distinction Scholarship Committee
ATTN: Rodney Arnold
1515 Pioneer Drive
Harrison, AR 72601
Or send via email to: rarnold@northark.edu
