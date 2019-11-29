The North Arkansas Republican Women have been involved in many activities in the past few months. Speakers for the group have included Larry Gilliam of the EMS Color Guard, members of the BACA group, Dr. Teri Coats of Coats Chiropractic Clinic, Gina Chambers of the Christian Charity Ministry, Tracy Lindsey of Tetelestai, Debbie Goens and Alicia Trowbridge of the Children’s Closet. The NARW members have volunteered in several community events. These include helping the CCM organization move to their new building located at 420 Main Street, having a booth at Harvest Homecoming, food drives for the Children’s Charity Ministry and donations. They have adopted a street for cleanup on Harness Street. The group also held a fundraiser and donated monies to CCM. The North Arkansas Republican Women (NARW) meet the second Thursday of each month at El Mexico Lindo at 6 p.m. If you are a conservative, community minded woman and would like to join, please call Kathy Valentine at (501) 307-3753.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.