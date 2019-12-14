Artists, writers, musicians and crafters displayed their talents at the Cave Region’s annual music and arts festival. The festival, supported by William P. and Susan Stiritz Endowed Chair in the Humanities, featured the works of local artists and gave visitors a chance to view creative works of all kinds. Local musicians played on the stage at Northark’s South Campus in downtown Harrison.
Guests were encouraged to bring their own T-shirts and sweatshirts for local screen printer Jon Dezort to print and take home that day.
The Ridge Runner Cloggers performed 11:45 a.m. while the crowd visited the booths set up by the artists.
The 2019 issue of the Cave Region Review, the eleventh volume to be published, is now available. The publication includes poetry, short stories, photography and art work from residents of the Ozarks as well as a few featured guests from outside the area.
