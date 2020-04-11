The Phi Beta Lambda Arkansas State Leadership Conference was held in a different manner this year due to the concerns for the health and safety of the participants. The competition was held online via Zoom.. Students from Northark who placed 1st, 2nd and 3rd place in their respective categories will represent North Arkansas College and will go on to compete at the National Leadership Conference in Salt Lake City, Utah that is scheduled tentatively for June 24 through 27. Congratulations to the winners and good luck at nationals!
Brandy Gatlin was the Vice President of Membership at the 2020 State Competition.
Business Ethics-2nd Place Ariel Fowler and Jonathan Stone
Business Law-2nd Place Betty Wade and Stephanie Cash
Business Presentation-2nd Place Stephanie Cash
Community Service-1st Place Helen Hailey and Odessa Barron
Computer Applications 2nd Place Nathanial Still
Computer Concepts-1st Place Breanna Nichols
Cyber Security-1st Place Breanna Nichols
Desktop Publishing-3rd Place Connie Beaty, Ellen Muncy and Misty Recoy
Desktop Publishing-4th Place Aaron Evans and Brandy Still
Information Management-2nd Place Paul Barron
Future Business Executive-1st Place Brandy Gatlin
Human Resource Management-2nd Place Brandy Gatilin and Cary Hill
Project Management-2nd Place Betty Wade
Public Speaking-1st Place Jonathan Stone
Small Business Management Plan-1st Place Carson Hinrichs and Kinder Hinrichs
Spreadsheet Applications-2nd Place Nathaniel Still
Who’s Who in PBL-Brandy Gatlin
