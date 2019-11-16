A troop of undercover elves have been working tirelessly in Harrison to make sure that Christmas will be merrier than it has ever been in Harrison! The North Arkansas Medical Foundation has been conspiring with the agents from the North Pole to plan four special events to celebrate the season over a three week period. Now that the plans are finalized, the elves will be released into the public and the party will begin!
The first event will be a parade accompanied by a watch party. The Foundation will host the “Merry and Bright Parade Watch Party” on Monday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. The Foundation will be in the North Arkansas Regional Medical Center parking lot handing out free cocoa, coffee and cookies to the crowd. There will also be a Senior Adults Watch party inside the hospital on the 3rd floor. Thanks to a partnership with TV26, the parade will be live-streamed into each patients room so that no one has to miss out on all of the fun.
Next up is the Santa Shuffle Fun Run! Would you like to dress up as Santa Claus and run (or walk) from the NARMC building down to the Historic Harrison Square? Of course you would! Participants will be given a full Santa suit (includes coat, hat, beard and belt) as well as a medal upon crossing the finish line. To register, visit www.narmc.org. Shufflers from all corners of the State to join the fun. The only admission charge is one child’s toy that will be given to a child in need for Christmas. Last year the event provided 550 gifts to children in 6 counties. This year is expected to be even bigger. Gift cards may be donated in place of toys if desired. All donations are greatly appreciated, even if you are not Shuffling. If your school or business is interested in becoming a sponsor of the event, please contact the Foundation.
To accompany the Santa Shuffle Fun Run, contestants are invited to compete in the Santa Shuffle Challenge. It’s time to get creative make a music video!
Rules for the Santa Shuffle Challenge Contest:
1. Must like and follow North Arkansas Medical Foundation Facebook page.
2. Must sign up to participate in the Santa Shuffle Fun Run https://runsignup.com/Race/AR/Harrison/NARMCSantaShuffleFunRun.
3. Post your Santa Shuffle video with our Shuffle music and tag the NAM Foundation and #narmcsantashuffle.
4. The video with the most likes will win:
a. Nintendo Switch
b. Recognition at the Flannel and Frost Donor Appreciation Banquet on Tuesday, Dec. 10
c. Join the Elves as the Grand Marshall in the Santa Shuffle Fun Run on Dec. 7.
To show appreciation for donors, the Foundation will host the “Flannel and Frost” Donor Appreciation Banquet.
The Banquet will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Durand Center. This is a fun banquet for all of those who have given donations to the Foundation throughout the year and way of saying thank you. Local 5th and 6th graders who are employees’ and donors’ children will serve treats. Kelsie Watts from the Branson Belle will be singing to the crowd.
The 4th event planned is “Cocoa, Cookies and Photos” on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 9 a.m. Children can have their photo taken with Santa Claus and be able to take the photo home the same day, thanks to Captures Photography. They will be able to write a letter to Santa to express their Christmas wishes. After having their pictures taken, there will be cookies to decorate along with more cocoa! In addition, there will be an Elf Art station for crafts. The Foundation has partnered with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to bring Mrs. Claus on her yearly trip to the Ozarks. She will be reading a very special Christmas story to those in attendance.
About the North Arkansas Medical Foundation
The North Arkansas Medical Foundation was created in 1996. It is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, the Foundation is committed to providing financial support to NARMC. Throughout the years, North Arkansas Medical Foundation has purchased equipment and supplies along with funding renovations for NARMC facilities. With the Foundation’s financial contributions, NARMC is able to continue to provide the best in care, close to home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.