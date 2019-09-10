Area bands have a chance to show off their skills and win cash prizes this fall. Northark is giving local bands an opportunity to win $500 and the title of “Top Band” in the first Battle of the Bands to be held on Saturday, Oct. 5 in the Bill Baker Amphitheatre.
The battle begins at 7 p.m. There is no entry or gate fee and the public is invited to attend and enjoy free music. Concessions will be available. Second and third prizes are $250 and $100.
Each band will perform two songs. The competition is open to all bands and musicians of all styles and genres, but will be selected by Northark prior to the event. Musicians should send two songs (video or audio) to rarnold@northark.edu no later than Sept. 18.
This event is sponsored by Harrison Convention and Visitors Bureau and Cox Communications.
