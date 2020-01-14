Someone once said competition is always a good thing and North Arkansas College is offering a quad challenge event coming up on Saturday, Feb. 29 that’s going to make one team rise to the top. The Northark Challenge is a fundraising event for the Northark Foundation. Teams of 6 participate in fishing, trap shooting, archery and bowling to earn a score that wins the overall event. The grand prize is $1,000 cash and bragging rights as the champions of the inaugural Northark Challenge. A $200 team prize will be awarded for each competition winner.
Entry fees are $500 for a team of six or $90 for individuals. Individual entries will be paired up to form a team of 6.
The fishing competition will be held on Lake Taneycomo in Branson, Missouri while the trap shoot starts later in the afternoon at Bass Pro Shops Shooting Academy in Ridgedale, Missouri. The archery competition will occur on the south campus of Northark. That evening, teams come together to bowl for bonus prize points at 7 p.m. at Cottonwood Bowl in Harrison. Players are encouraged to bring family or guests to the bowling event to enjoy the music, food and activities.
Individuals can enter to compete in the Northark Challenge online here: http://bit.ly/NortharkChallenge
For more information contact Rodney Arnold at (870) 391-3242 or by email at arnold@northark.edu.
