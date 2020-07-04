Join representatives from North Arkansas College live at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, to learn about this innovative new Associates Degree in Sports Turf Management that offers students the opportunity to learn while working as an apprentice! Partners from Big Cedar Lodge will join us to describe careers in the Sports Turf industry.
We will share details about the program and classes, how to enroll, financial aid, and costs. We will also share opportunities for students to work with our employer-partners as a paid Sports Turf apprentice - with most program costs covered - while completing the degree. This is the first cohort of students to begin this program starting Aug.17.
Register by visiting:
Facebook Event:
