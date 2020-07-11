North Arkansas College will begin offering an Associate Degree as well as Apprenticeship opportunities in Sports Turf Management. Learn to manage golf courses, maintain landscaped areas and groom sports fields from the professionals.
While working on a degree, students may become paid apprenticeships. Industry partners currently seeking Turf Management students and graduates are Big Cedar Lodge, Holiday Island Golf Course, Benton Parks and Rec. and Pinnacle Country Club.
To learn more about the program, contact Northark at 870-743-3000 or visit northark.edu
