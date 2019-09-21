Professor John J. Han will be reading some of his of his poetry at North Arkansas College at 11 a.m. on Sept. 24 in the Learning Resource Center.
Professor Han is a scholar, poet, editor and translator. Born in South Jeolla Province, South Korea in 1956. After coming to America for graduate studies in 1988, he went on to publish several books of poetry. He is the Chair of the Humanities Division and Professor of English and Creative Writing. Since 1986, he has taught a wide variety of college English courses, including American literature, multicultural literature, world literature, Asian literature in translation, and creative writing. In addition to delivering conference presentations and invited lectures, he dedicates his time to poetry writing, translation, and editorial work. He holds a Ph.D in English from the University of Nebraska, M.A. in English from Kansas State University, M.ed in English Education from Yonsei University in Seoul, Korea and a B.A. in English Language and Literature from Kookmin University in Seoul, South Korea.
