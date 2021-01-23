The membership of The American Legion Allen-McKinney Post 44, Harrison, Arkansas met on Jan. 9 in the Jack Williams Memorial Veterans Hall located inside the Harrison Elks Lodge 2311, located at 1521 Highway 62/65in Harrison.
After the standard opening ceremonies, the meeting was called to order by Post Commander Lonnie Anderson shortly after 11 a.m. The meeting was primarily devoted to the topic of the declining membership in veteran’s and fraternal organizations over the last two decades.
Membership in veteran and fraternal organization has been in decline for the last two to three decades. For veteran organizations, as the number of WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War era veterans continues to decline due to death or health, the younger generations are not joining. Today’s veteran and fraternal organizations must either adapt to changing times or fade away as they become increasingly irrelevant to younger generations.
Necessary changes recommended include:
Keep meetings informal with some type of social activity. Provide members the opportunity to attend meetings via Zoom or similar digital media.
Once per quarter include a social activity “off site” at a city park, bowling alley, at the lake, etc. Focus on activities that can include the whole family.
Look for and participate in “hands-on” activities that directly benefit the community.
More activities that involve the whole family.
Utilize electronic media extensively.
Older leaders must listen to younger members and implement their ideas and suggestions.
Change the image of a bunch of old men who sit around a bar, get drunk and swap lies. The American Legion does not have a bar and most all activities are alcohol free.
Reach out to and listen to female members. Avoid remarks and actions that make female veterans feel uncomfortable. Recognize and respect female veterans for their service every bit as much as male veterans. Treat and respect female veterans as equal members of the society of military veterans.
Continue to focus on our four pillars: Veterans Affairs and Welfare, National Defense, Children and Youth and Americanism, but find new ways that involve “hands on” and that family members can participate in as much as possible.
Change with the times and communicate the message, “WE ARE NOT YOUR GRANDFATHERS AMERICAN LEGION.
