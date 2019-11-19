Boone County has an Adult Day Center which cares for elderly loved ones while their caregivers work, go to the beauty or barber shop, have time for themselves. It can be for a few hours or all day while loved ones work. They even can provide transportation. Caregivers need a break and from time to time they need to go to the doctor, grocery shopping, etc.
The center is struggling and I would hate to see us lose it. It is such a great service for people who are caring for their loved ones at home— trying to keep them out of nursing homes. Please contact Katie Causey at (870) 741-4991.
