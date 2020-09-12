The Sisters of Hoboken were originally scheduled to bring their hilarious antics to the Lyric in March, but an unscheduled pandemic forced them to return to the convent for six long months. Keeping these gals contained was no easy job while the Lyric Theater made some modifications to keep everyone safe!
Bustling with energy, the enterprising sisters took to the stage for the first showing Thursday, Sept. 10, interacting with the audience during the performance (from a safe distance, of course). The show will continue throughout the weekend and there are plenty of tickets left for the Saturday, Sept. 12 showing at 7 p.m. and the Sunday, Sept. 13 performance at 2 p.m.
“Nunsense II: The Second Coming” is the sequel to the wildly popular “Nunsense” created by Dan Goggin and is one of seven musicals featuring the Sisters of Hoboken. All seven Nunsense musicals are now streaming on BroadwayHD.com
The show opens with the musical production number Nunsense: The Magic Word. The song is followed by a high-speed recap of what happened at the first show, narrated by Sister Mary Hubert. The program proceeds with Sister Mary Paul-(she is the nun who had been hit on the head with a crucifix and was known as Sister Amnesia. She had remembered that she was a former country singer who had won the publishers’ Clearing House Sweepstakes and made the nuns instantly rich at the end of “NUNSENSE I” running a bingo game in which something goes wrong and the entire audience wins at once.
Contact the Lyric at 870-391-3504 or visit thelyricharrison.org to reserve seats and join the fun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.