Betty Reynolds Celebrates Retirement
The North Arkansas Regional Medical Center (NARMC) team congratulates Betty Reynolds, registered nurse, on her retirement after 30 years with the organization.
Reynolds began working at the hospital on Sept. 25, 1989, as a Home Health nurse. Over the course of her career, she worked in nearly every area as she strived to help patients achieve the best possible outcome. Nurse Reynolds served as a transcriptionist in Radiology; secretary in Physical Therapy, Nursing, Human Resources and Maintenance departments; nurse’s aid; flight nurse with AirEvac; and a registered nurse in Home Health, Emergency Room, Surgery, GI Lab and Wound Care.
“I have so many memories from NARMC, but all of them involve camaraderie with the co-workers I have had,” said Reynolds. “It’s been very meaningful to me to have the security of a good-paying job in my hometown for many years.”
NARMC team members from across the organization gathered on Sept. 6 to celebrate Reynold’s career and bid her farewell. She plans to enjoy traveling, spending time with her grandchildren and the outdoors in her retirement, beginning with a trip to the Southwestern U.S.
Congratulations on your retirement, Betty! NARMC thanks you for your many years of service to our community and your patients.
