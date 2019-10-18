The O.U.R.A.A.E.O.P elected the following officers for the 2019-2020 session. The new officers are (from left) President Barbara Rhodes-retired, Vice President Judy Turner-retired, Treasurer, Dana Dickard- O.U.R. Cooperative, Secretary, Shirley Drewery-Searcy County School District, Scholarship: Teresa Jones-NAC, not pictured Sunshine: Terina Lee-O.U.R. Cooperative. For more information about our educational and professional organization, please call Barbara at (870) 688-3676.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
- CFO says recreation center is designed for the long haul (4)
- Rec center promises something for everyone (2)
- Final arguments for, against rec center (2)
- Goblins Beat Morrilton (1)
- Public Forum for proposed Harrison Recreation Center on Oct. 29 (1)
- Harrison Police log Oct. 6, 2019 (1)
- Mayor promises another veto (1)
- Mayor wouldn’t recognize council meeting (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.