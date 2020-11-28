We can all use a bit of holiday cheer this year, so the Ozark Humane Society is excited to do Pet Pictures with Santa again! All well-behaved pets are welcome to come take their photo with Santa at the OHS Cause for Paws Thrift Store on Dec. 5 from 10 a.m to 2 p.m and Dec. 12 from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. For a $10 donation per pet, you will receive a copy of your pets photo with Santa and support our dogs and cats at the shelter.
To allow for social distancing, registration and payment for photos will be done outside in from of the store. We Will ask that you wait in your vehicle with your pets until we notify you that it is your turn with Santa. To keep Santa healthy, all human companions will need to wear a face mask in the store. We are excited to see your furry, scaly and feathered friends for their photos with Santa.
