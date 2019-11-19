Olivia Carroll of Harrison was recently inducted into Harding University's chapter of Alpha Chi National Honor Society.
Carroll, psychology major, was welcomed into the prestigious society along with 113 students during a ceremony on Nov. 3.
Alpha Chi is a nationally acclaimed honor society designed to commend academic excellence in universities across the nation. Harding's chapter, called the Arkansas Eta chapter, is for the upper 10 percent of the junior and senior classes from all academic fields who have earned a minimum 3.85 grade point average over at least 80 course hours. It is also open to graduate students who rank in the top 10 percent of their specific program.
Harding University is a private Christian university located in Searcy, Arkansas. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in the state. Harding's student body is made up of students representing 49 states and 55 nations and territories. The University offers more than 100 undergraduate majors, graduate and professional degrees at the master's, specialist and doctoral level as well as numerous international study offerings including locations in Australia, Latin America, England, France, Greece, Italy and Zambia. For more information, visit harding.edu.
